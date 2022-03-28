MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYTE stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $931.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.81.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.