Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.
Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
