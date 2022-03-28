Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Research Coverage Started at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

