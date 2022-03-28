EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of EOG opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

