Financial Contrast: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This table compares REE Automotive and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,041.91 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.09 $3.71 million ($1.17) -4.02

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.37, meaning that its share price is 337% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for REE Automotive and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 374.75%. Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79% Superior Industries International 0.27% -13.24% 0.53%

Summary

Superior Industries International beats REE Automotive on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Superior Industries International (Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.