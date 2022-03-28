Financial Survey: Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) versus theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for theglobe.com and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A Inuvo $59.83 million 0.94 -$7.60 million ($0.07) -6.71

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -958.29% Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08%

Risk & Volatility

theglobe.com has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

theglobe.com beats Inuvo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, Inc. operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

