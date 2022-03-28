Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.86 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. 13.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

