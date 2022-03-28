Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.