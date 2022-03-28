Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Head-To-Head Review

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41% Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64%

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cepton and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Worksport $350,000.00 111.83 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -5.40

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Worksport.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cepton and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67 Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cepton currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.08%. Worksport has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than Worksport.

Summary

Cepton beats Worksport on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cepton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Worksport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

