StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
