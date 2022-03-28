StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Bio-Path has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

