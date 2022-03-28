Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.11.

SIMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

