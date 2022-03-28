Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AM opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,939,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,569,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,199,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 3,128,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

