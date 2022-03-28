FY2022 EPS Estimates for SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reduced by Analyst

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for SSE in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the technology company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSEZY. HSBC cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $22.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 4.73%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

