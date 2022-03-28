Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gambling.com Group Ltd Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gambling.com Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

GAMB stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.