Bloom Burton Lowers Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) to Accumulate

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics to a hold rating and set a C$5.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.05.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

GUD opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The company has a market cap of C$609.71 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.