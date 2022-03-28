China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

