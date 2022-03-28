StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.74.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
