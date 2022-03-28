StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 529,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

