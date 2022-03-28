DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 331.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
DDCCF stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.
About DIC Asset
