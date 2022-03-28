DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Update

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 331.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

DDCCF stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Get DIC Asset alerts:

About DIC Asset (Get Rating)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.