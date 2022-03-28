Short Interest in Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Grows By 352.8%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 352.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 313 ($4.12) to GBX 255 ($3.36) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.60) to GBX 375 ($4.94) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.96 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

