Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.43.
