Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$300.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$8.64 and a 52 week high of C$10.43.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.