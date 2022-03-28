Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of SDE opened at C$9.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.85 and a one year high of C$9.56.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$296.43 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.