Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $5.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

