Contrasting Houston American Energy (HUSA) & Its Rivals

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) is one of 277 public companies in the "Crude petroleum & natural gas" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Houston American Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -289.59% -12.11% -11.60% Houston American Energy Competitors -15.27% 4.31% 6.94%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Houston American Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy Competitors 2203 10846 15580 585 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 4.05%. Given Houston American Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Houston American Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $550,000.00 -$4.04 million -17.00 Houston American Energy Competitors $8.40 billion $499.57 million 5.47

Houston American Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Houston American Energy competitors beat Houston American Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

