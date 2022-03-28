Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) Head-To-Head Survey

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Global WholeHealth Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 49.56 -$10.72 million ($0.40) -2.18 Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 105.31 -$9.03 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -140.05% -116.08% Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -1,905.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Global WholeHealth Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. The company offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, and other vector-borne diseases. Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

