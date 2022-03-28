St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.24) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.12) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($21.20) to GBX 1,680 ($22.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,642.78 ($21.63).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,447 ($19.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,458.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,546.26. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.94). The stock has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 40.41 ($0.53) dividend. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.85), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($500,844.66).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

