Piper Sandler Comments on Enfusion Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enfusion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN opened at $12.53 on Monday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.78.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,481,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,071,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

