Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
