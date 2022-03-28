Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $59.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.14. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $89.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.