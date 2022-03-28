Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Issued By Raymond James

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.23.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$161.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

