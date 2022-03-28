HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a C$5.00 price target (up from C$4.00) on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$2.80 price objective for the company.

