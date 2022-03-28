Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $452.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.76 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

