La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

LZB stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $571.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy (Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.