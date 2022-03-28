1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1stdibs.com Inc. provides an online marketplace for connecting design with coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion. 1stdibs.com Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut 1stdibs.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.96 million. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

