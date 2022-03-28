StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ACBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

