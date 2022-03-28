Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Security National Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.