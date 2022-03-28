Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

