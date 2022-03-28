United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

