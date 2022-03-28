United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77.
In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
