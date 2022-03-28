FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TeraGo Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TeraGo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TeraGo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday.

TSE:TGO opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$110.14 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.63. TeraGo has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

