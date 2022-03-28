Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.