Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Drops By 50.9%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
APTM stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.
