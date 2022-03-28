$1.65 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $217.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 203.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Albemarle by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1,102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

