AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC) Short Interest Update

AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AeroClean Technologies stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49. AeroClean Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AeroClean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

