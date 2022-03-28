NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NH opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.81.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NantHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The company empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

