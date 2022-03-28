Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Limbach by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

