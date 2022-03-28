Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.99. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

