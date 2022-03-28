Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ORAN stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,938,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,296,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 374,350 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orange by 25.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,064,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 217,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

