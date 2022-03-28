Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDCE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

PDC Energy stock opened at $77.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

