RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RVLP stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

