Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.83.

WSO opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

