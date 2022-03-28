Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.47) to GBX 7,460 ($98.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,570 ($99.66).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,450 ($71.75) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,211.11. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,989.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,002.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

