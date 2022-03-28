WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.65) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.92) to GBX 1,737 ($22.87) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.01) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.70) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,051 ($27.00).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,457 ($19.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,552.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -23.27. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.43).

In other news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.80) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,399.68).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

